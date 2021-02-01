

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is set to release euro area unemployment data for December. Economists forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 8.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the franc, it declined against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.83 against the yen, 1.0822 against the franc, 0.8807 against the pound and 1.2094 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



