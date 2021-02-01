

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate rose in December after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.



The jobless rate rose to 9.0 percent in December from 8.8 percent in November. Economists had expected a rate of 8.8 percent.



In October, unemployment rate was 9.5 percent.



The employment rate fell to 58.0 percent in December from 58.2 percent in the previous month.



The number of employed decreased by 101,000 persons from the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 29.7 percent in December from 29.4 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

