

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) said Monday that Chief Executive Officer David Farr will retire on February 5.



Farr will be succeeded by Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company's Automation Solutions business since 2018. Karsanbhai will also join the Emerson board of directors.



Farr, who was named CEO in 2000 and chairman of Emerson's board of directors in 2004, will remain as chairman through May 4.



Farr joined Emerson in 1981 in a corporate staff position and progressed through corporate and business unit management positions with increasing responsibility before being appointed president of Emerson's Asia-Pacific operations in 1993.



After four years in Hong Kong, Farr returned to the U.S. in 1997 to oversee Emerson's process control business. He was appointed chief operating officer in 1999, a position he held until being named CEO.



Karsanbhai began his career at Emerson in 1995 as an international planner. He was appointed director of corporate planning in 1999, served as vice president of regulator technologies from 2002 to 2005, when he became vice president and general manager of natural gas for Emerson in France.



Karsanbhai was named president of Emerson's Fisher regulator technologies in 2008, a role he held until 2012, when he became vice president of planning with responsibility for Emerson's global strategy. He was named president of Emerson's former Network Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2014 and became group president of Emerson's Rosemount measurement & analytical business in 2016.



