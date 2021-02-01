

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Monday that its expanded Crafter's Square offering is now available in all U.S. Dollar Tree stores and online at www.DollarTree.com/Crafts.



The broader assortment of art and craft supplies from Crafter's Square offers customers unlimited solutions for the current learn-from-home and work-from-home environment.



The expanded Crafter's Square offering, which ranges from four to 12 additional feet in each store, includes wood crafts and picture frames, art paper, staple-backed canvases, acrylic paints and brushes, glitter, colored pencils and crayons, markers, jewels and beads, make-your-own wreath supplies, ribbons and yarn, scrapbooking stickers, seasonal items and much more, all priced at $1.



The assortment also offers crafting essentials and tools, including hot glue guns and adhesives, scissors, tape, magnets, pins, portable sewing kits, and containers for easy storage solutions.



