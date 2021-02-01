

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 26 million people in the United States, as the country continues to be worst hit by the pandemic with most number of cases and deaths in the world.



With 111,896 new coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has reached 26.19 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 1,794 new deaths were reported, taking total number of deaths to 441,324.



California reported the highest number of new cases during the period at 13,315; Texas 13,078; New York 11,209; Florida 7,788 and Arizona 5,025.



The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. dropped to 144,861, while daily death average also dropped to 3,135 deaths, according to Covid Tracking Project. Nearly 95,000 people have been hospitalized across the U.S. with more than 18,968 patients are in the ICU, while nearly 6,291 are on a ventilator.



The United States has administered about 30 million doses, and, as of Sunday, is averaging more than 1.3 million doses administered over the past seven days, compared with an average of less than one million per day two weeks earlier, according to a New York Times vaccine tracker.



Meanwhile, the Biden administration has reached a $231.8 million deal with an Australian company increase the availability of the first at-home rapid test for the coronavirus. The test, made by Ellume, can send results to a smartphone within 15 minutes of receiving a sample.



Andrew Brooks, a research professor at Rutgers University who led the development of the first FDA-approved Covid-19 saliva test, died suddenly on January 23, according to a statement.



