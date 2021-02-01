

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $604.19 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $583.23 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $660.59 million or $2.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $1.63 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $660.59 Mln. vs. $444.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.59 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de