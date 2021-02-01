

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $435.9 million, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $199.6 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $463.7 million from $408.1 million last year.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $435.9 Mln. vs. $199.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.26 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $463.7 Mln vs. $408.1 Mln last year.



