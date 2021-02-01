

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):



-Earnings: $19.39 million in Q2 vs. -$5.94 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.31 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $440.51 million in Q2 vs. $505.08 million in the same period last year.



