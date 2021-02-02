

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA targets healthy sales growth in constant currency and at least broadly stable net income year-over-year in fiscal year 2021.



The company noted that earnings for the fiscal year 2021 will be very meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 effects. In particular, the significant acceleration of mortality among dialysis patients due to COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on Fresenius Medical Care's results and hence on Fresenius Group's net income growth.



The current information and assumptions do not trigger a revision of Fresenius' medium-term growth targets, which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.



