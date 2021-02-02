

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) expects significant negative impact on 2021 net income from accelerated COVID-19 related excess mortality of dialysis patient. It also negatively impacts the operating leverage on clinic utilization and downstream effects on complementary assets.



For 2021, the company anticipates, based on early indications and before special items, such as potential restructuring measures, and on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of up to mid-single digits and assumes net income attributable to shareholders to decline by up to 25 percent.



The company said it has achieved - based on the preliminary and unaudited financials - its revenue target and slightly exceeded its net income targets for 2020, despite negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Earnings development was impacted negatively in the fourth-quarter by an impairment in the Latin America segment of about 195 million euros, which is treated as a special item.



The mid-term targets through 2025 remain unchanged, the company said.



