

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc. (SSE.L) said that it still expects adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2020/21 to be in the 85 pence to 90 pence range.



The outlook is based on assumptions that normal weather conditions prevailing for the final three months of the year; the impact of coronavirus on full-year operating profit being towards the middle of the 150 million pounds to 250 million pounds range originally estimated.



SSE intends to recommend a full-year dividend of 80p per share plus RPI for 2020/21 and continues to target annual RPI increases to 2023 as set out in its five-year dividend plan.



The company said it is on track to realize more than 2 billion pounds from a disposals program. It has appointed banks to review options for divestment of all or part of its stake in SGN and will decide on approach and timings before the end of this financial year.



SSE said it is on a strong strategic footing for the rest of 2020/21 and beyond.



