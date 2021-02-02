

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Tuesday that its Group traffic for the month of January 2021 declined 88 percent to 1.3 million customers from last year's 10.8 million, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.



The load factor was 69 percent as Covid-19 continues to impact traffic. Ryanair operated approximately 15% of normal January schedule.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair recorded passenger traffic of 42.6 million, down 72 percent from last year, with a load factor of 78 percent.



