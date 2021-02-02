

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Tuesday amid optimism that increased U.S. government spending and the global rollout of coronavirus vaccines will buoy global economic growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 77 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,539 after rising 1.2 percent on Monday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up 1-2 percent, while automaker Renault gained 2.4 percent.



IT consulting group Atos rallied 3 percent. The company has decided to walk away from a potential deal to buy U.S. rival DXC Technology Co. after its earlier bid was rejected.



'The board of directors of Atos has unanimously determined not to pursue a potential transaction with DXC Technology,' the company said in a statement.



