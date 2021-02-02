

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as concerns about volatile retail trading receded and liquidity tension in China's interbank money markets started to fade. Signs of progress in U.S. stimulus also offered some support.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 43 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,509 after closing 0.9 percent higher the previous day.



Airline EasyJet gained 2.4 percent and Ryanair Holding rallied 2.5 percent amid signs of the vaccination rollout picking up pace.



Oil major BP Plc tumbled 3.2 percent after its fourth-quarter profit missed the consensus view.



Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com dropped 1.6 percent after it placed 1.1 billion euros of convertible bonds, consisting of two tranches.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices growth slowed in January for the first time in six months, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices climbed 6.4 percent on a yearly basis, but weaker than the 7.3 percent increase logged in December. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 6.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, house prices fell 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.9 percent rise seen in December and confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. This was the first monthly decline since June.



