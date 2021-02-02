

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares extended their historic Budget day rally into Tuesday as the growth-oriented Budget ignited spark in all cyclical and economy-driven sectors.



Upbeat earnings news, encourage auto vehicle sales data for January and firm global cues on optimism about a global economic recovery also boosted sentiment.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 50,154 in intraday deals before paring some gains to end the session up 1,197.11 points, or 2.46 percent, at 49.797.72.



The broader NSE Nifty index hit as high as 14,731.70 before finishing up 366.65 points, or 2.57 percent, at 14,647.85.



Tata Motors shares surged nearly 17 percent after the automaker reported a 25.27 percent increase in total sales in January.



UPL, SBI, UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement jumped 6-7 percent, while SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj FinServ and HDFC Life dropped 1-2 percent.



HDFC climbed 3 percent after its Q3 profit surpassed estimates. Indigo Paints shares zoomed almost 20 percent, making a strong market debut.



