

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $192 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.61 billion or -$0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.4% to $18.19 billion from $28.14 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): -$0.61 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.94 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $18.19 Bln vs. $28.14 Bln last year.



