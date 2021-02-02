

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR):



-Earnings: -$6.88 million in Q4 vs. $15.94 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Waddell & Reed Financial Investment reported adjusted earnings of $25.50 million or $0.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $278.06 million in Q4 vs. $270.07 million in the same period last year.



