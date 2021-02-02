

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $445 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $4.16 billion from $4.15 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.70



