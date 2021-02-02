

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $36.42 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $28.17 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $675.85 million from $543.84 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $36.42 Mln. vs. $28.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $675.85 Mln vs. $543.84 Mln last year.



