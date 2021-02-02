

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) raised its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, as the macroeconomic uncertainties related to COVID-19 begin to slowly wane.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.29 to $3.49 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share on a net sales growth of 4 to 8 percent and underlying sales growth between flat and a growth of 4 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.16 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share on a net sales growth of 1 to 4 percent and underlying sales change between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.51 per share on a sales growth of 2.60 percent to $17.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



