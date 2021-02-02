

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $18.88 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $176.70 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $1.03 billion from $0.83 billion last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.



