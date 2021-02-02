

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) said it now expects recurring revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth at the higher end of its outlook ranges.



The company had earlier forecast fiscal 2021 recurring revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 10 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.51 per share for the year on revenue growth of 3.8 percent to $4.7 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



