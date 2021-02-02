

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $20.07 billion or $4.70 per share, compared to net income of $5.69 billion or $1.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.



The latest quarter's result included unfavorable identified items of $20.2 billion, primarily non-cash impairments.



Earnings excluding identified items for the quarter were $0.03 per share, compared to $0.41 per share last year.



Total revenues and other income fell to $46.54 billion from $67.17 billion in the prior-year quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter on revenues of $48.76 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Exxon Mobil announced the election of Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, former Petronas president and Group CEO, to its board of directors.



The company said it is continuing discussions with other director candidates with a range of skills sets for potential addition to its board, as part of its ongoing refreshment process. The board expects to take further action in the near term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de