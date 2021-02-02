

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has unveiled a proposed design for the second phase of its Arlington, Virginia headquarters. It remains committed to creating 25,000 jobs and investing $2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade, the company said in a statement.



The company said it will develop 2.8 million square feet of new office space distributed across three 22-story buildings.



The project also includes an all-electric central heating and cooling system that will run on 100% renewable energy from a solar farm located in Pittsylvania County in southern Virginia, procured in collaboration with Arlington County. It will align with the company's Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040.



