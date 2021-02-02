

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.62 billion, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $1.70 billion, or $2.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 billion or $3.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $6.63 billion from $6.20 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.23 Bln. vs. $2.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.81 vs. $3.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.39 -Revenue (Q4): $6.63 Bln vs. $6.20 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de