

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share. This compares with $3.27 billion, or $6.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.6% to $125.56 billion from $87.44 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $100 - $106 Bln



