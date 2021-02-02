

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $211 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $346 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.67 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



-Earnings (Q4): $211 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



