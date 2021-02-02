

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $204.24 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $187.06 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.23 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.74 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

