

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $190.96 million, or $6.69 per share. This compares with $72.42 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.33 million or $3.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $99.33 Mln. vs. $81.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.48 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.73 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



