

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $380.36 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $64.50 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 121.3% to $1.35 billion from $0.61 billion last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.96 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.00 -Revenue (Q4): $1.35 Bln vs. $0.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.19 Bln



