

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to come in at 5.6 percent, up from 5.3 percent in the previous three months. The employment change is called flat on quarter following the 0.8 percent decline in the three months prior and the participation rate is expected to tick up to 70.2 percent from 70.1 percent.



Australia will December numbers for building permits, January results for the services and composite indexes from Markit Economics and the December/January results for the construction index from the Australian Industry Group.



Building permits were up 2.6 percent on month in November. In December, the services PMI score was 57.0 and the composite was at 55.6. The construction index score in November was 55.3.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see January results for their respective private sector PMIs from Markit Economics; in December, their scores were 43.5 and 50.5.



Japan will see final January services and composite figures from Jibun Bank; their previous scores were 47.7 and 48.5.



China will release January results for its services and composite indexes from Caixin; in December, their scores were 56.3 and 55.8, respectively.



The central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

