

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $114.50 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $104.93 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $149.23 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $808.92 million from $774.26 million last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $149.23 Mln. vs. $123.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $808.92 Mln vs. $774.26 Mln last year.



