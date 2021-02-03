

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders climbed 53 percent to $395 million from $258 million last year.



Earnings per share were 3.08 US cents, up from 2.07 US cents a year ago.



Quarterly pre-tax income climbed 52 percent year-on-year to $591 million.



Group revenue increased 22 percent to $17.25 billion from prior year's $14.10 billion, driven by strong growth across all core business groups as well as the company's transformation businesses.



Looking ahead, the company said the challenges of 2020 continue, in varying degrees, into the new year. These include ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, component supply shortages resulting from strong demand, and the global COVID-19 pandemic.



However, the outlook for 2021 remains positive.



Further, the company announced a new organizational structure effective April 1.



The new Solutions & Services Group will further drive the company's transformation by delivering incremental business across smart verticals, attached services, managed services and 'as a service offerings' including DaaS and Truscale.



Lenovo's business will be structured into three main business groups.



