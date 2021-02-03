

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) announced it is acquiring 100 percent of the shares in Genopis Inc. from Helixmith Co Ltd, Seoul (South Korea) and Medivate Partners LLC, Seoul (South Korea). The total purchase price consists of a $39 million cash payment due upon closing as well as possible further performance-based payments.



Genopis operates a specialized, 500-liter-capacity fermentation line for the manufacture and purification of pDNA.



WACKER CEO, Rudolf Staudigl, said: 'Genopis' expertise in plasmid DNA technology expands our portfolio as a pharmaceutical-sector contract manufacturer. At the same time, the acquisition allows us to establish a local presence in the large US market for biologics.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de