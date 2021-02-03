

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period ended 31st December 2020 significantly increased to 307.88 billion yen or 318.33 yen per share from 55.15 billion yen or 57.03 yen per share last year.



Other expenses for the period was 111.37 billion yen compared to 468.41 billion yen in the previous year.



Revenues for the period declined to 5.98 trillion yen from the previous year's 6.34 trillion yen.



Hitachi said it will further promote the participation of foreign national, female and non-Hitachi Group human resources in management decision-making. The company said it will appoint Claudio Facchin as Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of the Power Grids Business Unit.



Additionally, current Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Lorena Dellagiovanna will be appointed as Hitachi's first female Vice President and Executive Officer, and further accelerate the Hitachi Group's diversity & inclusion initiatives.



Through those changes, as of April 1, 2021, four of Hitachi's executive officers will be foreign nationals, three of whom will be working in Japan, the company said.



