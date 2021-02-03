

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI data is due. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area composite PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the greenback and the pound, it advanced against the franc. Against the yen, it was steady.



The euro was worth 126.43 against the yen, 1.0814 against the franc, 0.8808 against the pound and 1.2040 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



