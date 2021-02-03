

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 54.7 percent to 169.15 billion Japanese yen from last year's 373.31 billion yen. Earnings per share were 114.27 yen, down from 240.52 yen last year.



Profit before tax was 293.32 billion yen, down 46.9 percent from the prior year.



The nine-month revenues fell 20.3 percent to 9.11 trillion yen from 11.43 trillion yen a year ago.



For the year ending March 2021, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 200 billion yen or 135.47 yen per share, down 62.6 percent from last year's reported profit of 535.35 billion yen or 348.50 yen per share.



