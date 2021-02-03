

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.14 billion, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $4.00 billion, or $2.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $2.71 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $337 Mln. vs. $643 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 to $0.34



