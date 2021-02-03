

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Humana Inc (HUM):



-Earnings: -$458 million in Q4 vs. $593 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.07 in Q4 vs. $3.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$498 million or -$2.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.36 per share -Revenue: $19.06 billion in Q4 vs. $16.29 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: - Next quarter revenue guidance: -



