

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $219 million, or $0.139 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.115 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.10 billion from $3.04 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.139 vs. $0.115 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.



