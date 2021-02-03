

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $358 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $4.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $2.85 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $706 Mln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.58 vs. $8.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.87 -Revenue (Q4): $2.85 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



