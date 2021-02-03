

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, below analysts' expectations.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $17.00 to $18.50 per share on revenues between $10.45 billion and $10.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.67 per share on revenues of $11.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $357.9 million or $2.32 per share, sharply down from $1.44 billion or $8.08 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $4.58 per share, compared to $8.34 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter declined 22 percent to $2.85 billion from $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year.



The Street expected the company to report earnings of $4.87 per share on revenues of $2.80 billion for the quarter.



Multiple sclerosis (MS) revenues, including royalties on the sales of OCREVUS, decreased 24 percent from the prior year to $1.81 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de