SugarCRM Inc. today announced that Groupe Qérys, owner of seven Do-It-Yourself (DIY), hardware, and homeware retail brands, has selected Sugar to help enhance the customer experience for new and existing customers across its portfolio of companies.

To create a better all-around customer experience, Qérys appointed Sugar to centralize this data, create synergies between entities, modernize their sales processes and unify their information systems.

Groupe Qérys traces its history as far back as 1828 and compromises the Mon Magasin Général, Cazabox, Domotelec, Hydro Sud Direct, Midi-Piles Services, Energie Est Diffusiona, and Ligne Maison brands, specializing in the hardware, DIY, tools, plumbing, and household equipment markets. Together their offerings cover every element of the home.

"At a time when retail is fundamentally evolving in many areas, Groupe Qérys is working hard to adapt and change with the market quickly. At a group level, we identified the need to create a highly collaborative environment, which will bring us closer to customer expectations and provide them with a better experience across all our brands," said Benjamin Vergniault, Marketing and Sales Director at Groupe Qérys. "Beyond a solution that met these criteria, we also wanted to work with a platform where collaboration was at the heart of that company's ethos. That's exactly what we found with Sugar and its integration partner Synolia."

"SugarCRM is helping Groupe Qérys to stay ahead of the competition in the crowded home retail market. Despite being nearly 200 years old, this forward-thinking company places its customers at the heart of everything it does and understands the need for cutting edge solutions to create the ultimate customer experience," said James Frampton, SVP and GM of EMEA for SugarCRM. "We're proud to be helping Groupe Qérys set itself up for the next chapter of their success."

Synolia, a SugarCRM Elite Partner, and Sugar's oldest partner, is responsible for implementing the technology into Groupe Qérys' systems.

To learn more about SugarCRM's solutions, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM's sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition customer experience. For mid-market and enterprise companies that want a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005572/en/

Contacts:

Caroline Hacker

caroline.hacker@sugarcrm.com