

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America said Wednesday that it will triple its affordable homeownership initiative to $15 billion through 2025, aiming to help more than 60,000 individuals and families to purchase homes.



It was first launched by the company in 2019 as a $5 billion initiative.



The company said it has already helped about 21,000 individuals and families purchase a home through affordable loans and over $180 million in down payment and closing cost grants.



Bank of America said that, when grant programs are used, homebuyers receive on average of about $14,000 to help with their home purchases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de