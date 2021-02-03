

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $316 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $516 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $4.18 billion from $4.28 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $516 Mln. vs. $727 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $4.18 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.34 - $4.38 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de