

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $457.25 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $380.56 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $504.14 million or $3.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.65 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $504.14 Mln. vs. $422.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.24 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.23 - $3.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,665 - $1,815 Mln



