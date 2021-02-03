

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.57 billion, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $0.51 billion, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $6.12 billion from $4.96 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.12 Bln vs. $4.96 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

