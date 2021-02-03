

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):



-Earnings: $30.95 million in Q4 vs. -$420 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.99 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.96 million or $0.99 per share for the period. -Revenue: $367.07 million in Q4 vs. $252.97 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

