Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 578078 ISIN: US64111Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: NGJ 
Frankfurt
03.02.21
09:11 Uhr
35,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,40034,20022:56
34,20034,80022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEAR
NETGEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETGEAR INC35,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.