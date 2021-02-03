

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $10.3M, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $16.0M, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.0 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $205.5M from $178.8M last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.0 Mln. vs. $16.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $205.5M vs. $178.8M last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RAYONIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de