

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $112.3 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $95.1 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.39 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $112.3 Mln. vs. $95.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



